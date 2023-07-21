Indigenous Trail Runners qualify for national competition

EBS STAFF

For Indigenous Trail Running Club founder Scott Flatlip, running is about opportunity and having fun. That spirit has led his Crow Agency-based track team of six to the USA Track and Field Junior National meet later this month in Eugene, Oregon. “When I was growing up, I really didn’t have a lot of guidance or direction,” Flatlip told KBZK. “It made it pretty difficult to enjoy the sport. My philosophy for this was to make the club as fun as possible.” The sport also provides a strong sense of community, he added, as well as positive role models and staying active in the landscape they call home. The success they’ve experienced, his team said, has been rewarding. “That was a good moment because they’ve gone through so much to get to that point,” Flatlip said.