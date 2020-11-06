Lady Big Horns advance to divisional tournament championship

Team will play Manhattan Christian in tournament final

By Brandon Walker EBS STAFF

HOT SPINGS, MT – The 2020 Lone Peak High School Lady Big Horns volleyball team is officially the most successful volleyball team in the school’s history. They earned the title on Nov. 5 after sweeping the Hot Springs Savage Heat in straight sets and earning a berth in the Western Class-C divisional volleyball tournament championship on Nov. 7.

“It’s actually pretty cool, very cool,” said LPHS Head Coach Missy Botha. “We didn’t get there overnight. We had a ton of challenges. You know, the harder you work, the luckier you get. We’ve been working since June and we are now reaping the benefits.” She added that the Lady Big Horns have extended a challenge to their fellow LPHS athletes: “to become the next most successful team.”

The Lady Big Horns stepped off their nearly five hour bus ride ready to play. They won each of the three sets by at least six points—25-16, 25-19 and 25-17.

Sophomore Maddie Cone had a strong performance against the Savage Heat, leading LPHS in kills with 12 and blocks with three. Assuming her usual distribution role, senior Ivy Hicks contributed all 28 of the teams assists. Rounding out the statistical leaders for Lone Peak were seniors Chloe Hammond and Ruth Blodgett. They paced the Lady Big Horns with seven digs and three aces, respectively.

“[The key] once again, just the commanding performance of Maddie Cone in the front row and incredible precision setting from Ivy Hicks. Reilly Germain had an amazing game on the outside, and a combination of Ruth [Blodgett], Jessie [Bough] and Chloe [Hammond] in the back row,” Botha said.

LPHS will faceoff with the Manhattan Christian Eagles on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament while the loser will participate in a consolation match. A pep rally was held for the team on Nov. 6 at LPHS in advance of tomorrow evening’s matchup.

On Oct. 26, their lone meeting of the season, the Eagles defeated the Lady Big Horns in straight sets, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-9. That match was the first game action in more than two weeks for LPHS due to COVID-19 cases reported at the school.

“This is a bit of a [David] and Goliath type situation, but I expect these girls to play every point with all their heart and they’re going to play to the very last point,” Botha said.