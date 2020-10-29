Last chance for late-season Yellowstone sightseers

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/29/20

Yellowstone National Park offers a unique experience in wintertime. To prepare for snowmobile and snowcoach travel, the park will be closing all entrances, with the exception of Gardiner to Cooke City, starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. That makes this weekend, Oct. 31 through Nov. 1, the final week for fall sightseers traveling by car. Snow travel will begin Tuesday, Dec. 15. The park is telling those planning to visit the park in fall and winter to prepare for changing weather conditions and keep travel plans flexible since temporary travel restrictions or road closures can happen at any time.