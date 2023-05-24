Last closed road in Yellowstone set to open Friday, weather permitting

EBS STAFF

The last closed road in Yellowstone National Park, Dunraven Pass, is set to open on Friday at 8 a.m. if weather allows.

Dunraven Pass connects Canyon Village to Tower Fall at tops out at an elevation of 8,878 feet. Park officials ask that people planning to drive the pass watch out for quickly changing weather conditions, as spring storms and wintery conditions can develop quickly at such elevations.

People can stay updated on road conditions and construction projects within the park online at Park Roads. They can also call 307-344-2117 for recorded information or sign up for Yellowstone road alerts on their mobile phones by texting “82190” to 888-777, which will trigger an automatic text reply to confirm receipt and provide instructions.

Officials also ask that people stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Do not crowd or push wildlife. Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road.