Leadership Big Sky provides business insight, skills

BIG SKY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

BIG SKY – Emerging leaders in the region are invited to participate in the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Leadership Big Sky Program. The immersive course will provide an opportunity to experience an in-depth look at the public, private and non-profit organizations and partnerships that have allowed Big Sky to develop into the wonderful community it has become.

Celebrating its third year, the popular program begins on Oct. 20, 2021, and continues through June 2022 with monthly classes. Applications to the program open Aug. 20 and close Sept. 17. The program allows participants to network, learn leadership skills and get in-depth insight into how the Big Sky Chamber operates. It is designed to enhance the knowledge of business professionals in the region and provide a better understanding of the complex framework allowing Big Sky to function and thrive.

“This program is a great opportunity for our businesses, whether large and small, to get involved in the community and develop the leadership skills of their team,” said Brad Niva, CEO of Big Sky Chamber and Visit Big Sky. “We feel inspired to invest in our emerging leaders as part of our goal to create a positive business climate in Big Sky.”

Leadership Big Sky’s course modules will provide professional development insights through a series of classroom sessions, interactive tours, book clubs, assessments, and access to local decision-makers. The conversations are led by industry experts who provide a behind-the-scene look into the interconnectivity of our economy, industries and people as well leadership modules designed to give you the tools to stand out in your current role. One of the perks of the program is that participants get to join an alumni group that they can stay a part of for years to come as they develop in their careers within the community.

The course will provide participants from a diverse background of industries the information they need to further their knowledge on areas such as health and human services, community infrastructure and other topics relevant to local businesses. Designed for busy professionals, participants will gain new, in- demand skills to help navigate today’s challenge and stay up-to-date in the ever-evolving business environment.

New this year, the Big Sky Chamber will be partnering with Lori Addicks, a consultant, master facilitator, and executive coach of Larkspur Group to share her deep knowledge of leadership, organizational and team development, as well as multi-generational diversity to provide dedicated leadership training for each participant.

There are no prerequisites to apply, and enrollment is easy for the course. Cost is $800 for Big Sky Chamber members, and $1,600 for non-members. Attendance of at least seven of the eight courses is required to graduate. Scholarships are available for nonprofit and small business chamber members.

First Security Bank and Lone Mountain Land Company have returned as sponsors this year to offer financial support to the program. The investment in Big Sky’s future leaders aligns with their goals and their support allows for strengthen program offerings like the increased leadership development opportunities.

Key dates:

• Applications open: Friday, Aug. 20

• Application closes: Friday, Sept. 17

• Applicants selected and informed: Friday, Oct. 1

Class Days:

Oct. 20: Orientation & Networking Skills Nov.17: Local Governance

Dec. 15: Health & Human Services Jan. 11: Economics of Tourism

Feb. 16: Community Infrastructure April 20: Airport & Zoning

May 18: Development & Real Estate

June 15: Graduation

*Topic matters may shift class dates.

For interested businesses, sponsorships are available. For more information about the application or programming, Visit BigSkyChamber.com/LeadershipBigSky or email Caitlin@BigSkyChamber.com