Librarian of the year goes to Bozeman employee

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/18/21

When Cindy Christin moved to Bozeman 30 years ago, the Bozeman Public Library hired her and she started the “Books and Babies” program. Having kids herself, she knew how isolating an experience it could be, especially in a new town, and wanted to create a space where young parents could connect with each other and where their kids could learn. Christin moved up, eventually becoming the full-time head of Youth Services, which oversees all youth programs at the library. “If we meet the needs of parents at a young age, we are a support system forever,” she told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Christin was recently awarded the Montana Library Association’s Sheila Cates Librarian of the Year Award after being nominated by Bozeman Library Director Susan Gregory. It’s a statewide recognition and well-deserved.