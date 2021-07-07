Lightning strike sparks fire near Gateway

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/7/21

The Gallatin Gateway Rural Fire District responded to the lightning-caused fire on Wheeler Mountain outside of Gallatin Gateway on the evening of July 4 in conditions Fire Chief Jeremiah Hillier called “bone dry.” Although wildfires due to lightning strikes are common, them sparking into larger fires this early in the season is rare, Hillier told KBZK. “Usually this time of year we’re getting really heavy rain with our lighting storms,” he said. The fire is currently contained and has burned about 0.8 acres as of the afternoon of July 5.