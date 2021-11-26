Local businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27

﻿Small Business Saturday is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving to recognize local businesses during one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Following Black Friday and preceding Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday presents a chance to take advantage of holiday deals while also keeping your money in your community.

This year, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce put together a list of deals offered by its Big Sky members this Small Business Saturday. Stop by the Big Sky Chamber office from 9-10 a.m. for a free holiday tote, coffee, pastries, the shopping guide, and the chance to win one of six $50 gift cards to start off your holiday shopping weekend.

MOUNTAIN

PHOTO BY JOSEPH T. O’CONNOR

JP WOOLIES | 52 Big Sky Road, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

20% off all clothing

Be sure to check out these other mountain businesses!

Cabin Bar & Grill

Hungry Moose

Lone Mountain Sports

CANYON

OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

COSMIC CAFE | 59730 Gallatin Road, 8 a.m.-4p.m.

$10 burritos

$3 apple or pumpkin spiced fritters

DAVE PECUNIES PHOTOGRAPHY | 55 Lone Mountain Trail, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enjoy 30 percent off storewide

Be sure to check out these other Canyon businesses!

Gallatin River Guides

Wild Trout Outfitters

MEADOW VILLAGE

OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

BIG SKY HOME FURNISHINGS | 50 Meadow Village Drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

15 percent off storewide

Grab bag gift for first 22 people in the door

Raffle entry with purchase for a gift card

Uncle Dan’s ginger cookies and hot apple cider at the coffee bar

SHELLY BERMONT FINE JEWELRY | 32 Marketplace Drive Suite 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Enter to win a $250 gift card

SANCTUARY | 17 Meadow Village, 12-6 p.m.

15 percent off all organic skincare products and giftcards

Enter to win a 2 hour massage and facial package

THE TROVE WEST | 145 Center Lane, Unit 161060, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Gift with purchase of over $50 while supplies last

Be sure to check out these other Meadow Village businesses!

Ace Hardware Big Sky

Black Tie Ski Rentals

BIG SKY TOWN CENTER

OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

ANTLERS CLOTHING COMPANY | 33 Lone Peak Drive, Suite 101, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Customers that spend $100 get a free pair of Happy Socks

ART GALLERY OF BIG SKY – RYAN TURNER PHOTOGRAPHY | 76 Town Center Avenue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

10-50 percent off in stock items

20 percent off cards, 8x10s and other gift items

Enter the raffle to win a gift basket

COURTNEY COLLINS FINE ART | 32 Town Center Avenue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Limited Edition enamel works for sale

THE CAVE SPIRITS & GIFTS | 223 Town Center Avenue, Suite A4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sales storewide

EAST SLOPE OUTDOORS | 44 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Rod and reel clearance with 50 percent off select Orvis, Ross Reels, Abel and more

FAHERTY | 76 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bring in 4 or more chunky soup cans to receive 20 percent off your purchase as a way to help the Big Sky Community Food Bank

GALLATIN ALPINE SPORTS | 169 Snowy Mountain Circle, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

40-75 percent off last season items

HUNGRY MOOSE MARKET AND DELI | 209 Aspen Leaf Drive, 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

20 percent off Moose logo items

MAN OF THE WOODS BARBERSHOP | 145 Town Center Avenue, Unit A1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$10 off every service

Additional deals on some new awesome locally sourced swag

MELANIE TURNER HOME + INTERIORS | 47 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Prosecco for shoppers

50 percent off Local Frames Photography

20 percent off Jbar Handmade knit hats

MONTANA SUPPLY | 25 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

15 percent off all Filson

25 percent off all footwear

25-70 percent off select merchandise

NISEKO RAMEN | 33 Lone Peak Drive, 4-8:30 p.m.

$1 off any house signature Niseko cocktails

PINKY G’S PIZZERIA | 47 Town Center Avenue, 12-8 p.m.

Half off wine and all draft beer

RELIC | 145 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

At least 20 percent off all graphic tees

RHINESTONE COWGIRL | 32 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pop a balloon at checkout for a discount of 15-40 percent off your whole purchase

SANTOSHA WELLNESS CENTER | 169 Snowy Mountain Circle, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Enjoy $50 off winter season pass

20 percent off retail

SKY BOUTIQUE | 99 Town Center Avenue, Unit 4A, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

20 percent off clothing

Special deals starting at $10

An additional 20 percent off all sale items that will kick off Black Friday and go through Sunday, Nov. 28

First 50 shoppers to make a purchase will receive a special gift

Every shopper that makes a purchase will be entered to win one of two $50 gift certificates to Sky Boutique

Complimentary drinks throughout the day

STEAMBOAT DRY GOODS | 145 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

20 percent off shoes and apparel in store and online (automatically applied)

Be sure to check out these other Town Center businesses!