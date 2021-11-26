Business
Local businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27
Small Business Saturday is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving to recognize local businesses during one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Following Black Friday and preceding Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday presents a chance to take advantage of holiday deals while also keeping your money in your community.
This year, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce put together a list of deals offered by its Big Sky members this Small Business Saturday. Stop by the Big Sky Chamber office from 9-10 a.m. for a free holiday tote, coffee, pastries, the shopping guide, and the chance to win one of six $50 gift cards to start off your holiday shopping weekend.
MOUNTAIN
JP WOOLIES | 52 Big Sky Road, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- 20% off all clothing
Be sure to check out these other mountain businesses!
- Cabin Bar & Grill
- Hungry Moose
- Lone Mountain Sports
CANYON
COSMIC CAFE | 59730 Gallatin Road, 8 a.m.-4p.m.
- $10 burritos
- $3 apple or pumpkin spiced fritters
DAVE PECUNIES PHOTOGRAPHY | 55 Lone Mountain Trail, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Enjoy 30 percent off storewide
Be sure to check out these other Canyon businesses!
- Gallatin River Guides
- Wild Trout Outfitters
MEADOW VILLAGE
BIG SKY HOME FURNISHINGS | 50 Meadow Village Drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- 15 percent off storewide
- Grab bag gift for first 22 people in the door
- Raffle entry with purchase for a gift card
- Uncle Dan’s ginger cookies and hot apple cider at the coffee bar
SHELLY BERMONT FINE JEWELRY | 32 Marketplace Drive Suite 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Enter to win a $250 gift card
SANCTUARY | 17 Meadow Village, 12-6 p.m.
- 15 percent off all organic skincare products and giftcards
- Enter to win a 2 hour massage and facial package
THE TROVE WEST | 145 Center Lane, Unit 161060, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Gift with purchase of over $50 while supplies last
Be sure to check out these other Meadow Village businesses!
- Ace Hardware Big Sky
- Black Tie Ski Rentals
BIG SKY TOWN CENTER
ANTLERS CLOTHING COMPANY | 33 Lone Peak Drive, Suite 101, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Customers that spend $100 get a free pair of Happy Socks
ART GALLERY OF BIG SKY – RYAN TURNER PHOTOGRAPHY | 76 Town Center Avenue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 10-50 percent off in stock items
- 20 percent off cards, 8x10s and other gift items
- Enter the raffle to win a gift basket
COURTNEY COLLINS FINE ART | 32 Town Center Avenue, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Limited Edition enamel works for sale
THE CAVE SPIRITS & GIFTS | 223 Town Center Avenue, Suite A4, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sales storewide
EAST SLOPE OUTDOORS | 44 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Rod and reel clearance with 50 percent off select Orvis, Ross Reels, Abel and more
FAHERTY | 76 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Bring in 4 or more chunky soup cans to receive 20 percent off your purchase as a way to help the Big Sky Community Food Bank
GALLATIN ALPINE SPORTS | 169 Snowy Mountain Circle, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- 40-75 percent off last season items
HUNGRY MOOSE MARKET AND DELI | 209 Aspen Leaf Drive, 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
- 20 percent off Moose logo items
MAN OF THE WOODS BARBERSHOP | 145 Town Center Avenue, Unit A1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $10 off every service
- Additional deals on some new awesome locally sourced swag
MELANIE TURNER HOME + INTERIORS | 47 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Prosecco for shoppers
- 50 percent off Local Frames Photography
- 20 percent off Jbar Handmade knit hats
MONTANA SUPPLY | 25 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- 15 percent off all Filson
- 25 percent off all footwear
- 25-70 percent off select merchandise
NISEKO RAMEN | 33 Lone Peak Drive, 4-8:30 p.m.
- $1 off any house signature Niseko cocktails
PINKY G’S PIZZERIA | 47 Town Center Avenue, 12-8 p.m.
- Half off wine and all draft beer
RELIC | 145 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- At least 20 percent off all graphic tees
RHINESTONE COWGIRL | 32 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pop a balloon at checkout for a discount of 15-40 percent off your whole purchase
SANTOSHA WELLNESS CENTER | 169 Snowy Mountain Circle, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Enjoy $50 off winter season pass
- 20 percent off retail
SKY BOUTIQUE | 99 Town Center Avenue, Unit 4A, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- 20 percent off clothing
- Special deals starting at $10
- An additional 20 percent off all sale items that will kick off Black Friday and go through Sunday, Nov. 28
- First 50 shoppers to make a purchase will receive a special gift
- Every shopper that makes a purchase will be entered to win one of two $50 gift certificates to Sky Boutique
- Complimentary drinks throughout the day
STEAMBOAT DRY GOODS | 145 Town Center Avenue, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- 20 percent off shoes and apparel in store and online (automatically applied)
Be sure to check out these other Town Center businesses!
- Big Sky Natural Health
- Big Sky Ship and Print
- Black Diamond
- Erika & Co.
- Grizzly Outfitters
- Paparazzi Fur
- Relic