Local writer explores common Gallatin namesakes in book

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/28/20

Dr. Jeff Strickler believes geography and the history behind it should always go hand-in-hand. In his recent book. “Bozeman’s Backyard: Names in the Madison, Gallatin and Bridger Ranges,” the outdoorsman and resident dives deep into the names surrounding Bozeman and Gallatin Valley by exploring the history behind them. Ever wonder where Hardscrabble Peak got its name? What about Rat Lake or Maid of the Mist Mountain? From peaks to waterways, Strickler discusses common and uncommon landmarks in the region.

“We tend to look at the names on our maps as reference tags that just tell you where you are, and identify which mountain, lake or stream that you are on,” Strickler said in a press release from the Gallatin History Museum, where you can purchase a book. “But the names on this land also tell stories. They tell of the history, ecology and the hopes and dreams of the people who came before us. There are whispers of the past and a reflection of the nature that we find in the forests of our own backyard.”