Lone Peak High School ranked No. 1 statewide in college readiness, No. 2 in ‘best high school’ category

U.S. News and World Report now ranks Lone Peak High School No. 393 in ‘Best U.S. High Schools’

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky School District announced on Aug. 29 that U.S. News and World Report ranked Lone Peak High School as Montana’s top public high school for college readiness and college curriculum breadth, and No. 2 in the “Best Montana High Schools” category.

These rankings emerged from Montana’s section of the “2023-2024 Best U.S. High Schools” list, compiled by U.S. News & World Report. Neighboring Bozeman High School is ranked No. 1 overall in Montana.

With an “Overall Score” of 97.78, U.S. News and World Report ranks LPHS in the top 400 public high schools in the country. For “College Readiness,” LPHS is ranked No. 850 in the country. For “College Curriculum Breadth,” LPHS is ranked No. 132.

“This is a further example of the hard work and commitment of our staff, the outstanding programming we have in our school and the perseverance of our students to push themselves to be the best,” Dr. Dustin Shipman, Big Sky School District superintendent, wrote in a statement to EBS on Wednesday. “I am thrilled with this recognition—while we are always evaluating our programs and feel confident in our outcomes, anytime we can receive external accolades is reaffirming for the entire school community.”

The BSSD release noted that these rankings reflect the strength of Lone Peak’s academic programming, especially the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, which is available to all Lone Peak juniors and seniors.

Last year’s graduating class of 28 seniors earned acceptance into more than 60 colleges and universities. Middle and High School Principal Dr. Marlo Mitchem attributed that success to Lone Peak’s “well-rounded and balanced program” in an April interview with EBS.