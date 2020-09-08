Connect with us

Lone Star Fire grows overnight

Published

3 hours ago

on

Town Crier "Briefs from the Region" (2) – 9/8/20

Fueled by gusty winds over the weekend, the Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone National Park continues to burn at 3,346 acres, up from 1,500 acres on Sunday. Although crews will reduce fuels around Old Faithful-area infrastructure, including power lines, historic buildings in case the fire shifts suddenly, Yellowstone’s fire mitigation plan involves a “fire-adapted ecosystem.” They believe fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation and let fires burn when they are not a threat to people or structures.

