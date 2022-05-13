Lower Hyalite Road opens May 16

Other Bozeman area road and campground openings delayed

CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST

BOZEMAN – The Bozeman Ranger District will delay opening some roads as scheduled on May 16 due to heavy spring snow accumulation. The roads include Upper Hyalite Road #62 above the Hyalite Reservoir, Olsen Creek Road #6944, Jackson Creek Road #977, Portal Creek Road #984 and Moose Creek Road #479.

The Lower Hyalite Road #62 with access to Hyalite Day Use Area at the Hyalite Reservoir and the Blackmore, History Rock, Lick Creek and Practice Rock trailheads will open as scheduled on the morning of May 16.

Hood Creek, Chisholm and Langohr campgrounds will remain closed until snow melts out of the campgrounds. Reservation holders for upcoming dates in these campgrounds will receive information regarding their reservations via email from Recreation.gov.

Snowpack in the area is 100–110 percent of average for this time of year. The Upper Hyalite area has received almost 5 feet of new snow since April 1 with more snow and rain forecasted for this weekend. These weather events will delay seasonal road openings until the roads are snow-free and firm enough to travel over.

“We have continued to get more snow this spring which is going to delay motorized public access into many areas of the Bozeman Ranger District,” said Corey Lewellen, district ranger.

“We ask the public to help us by honoring these closures and staying off roads and trails when they are too wet to travel on. Please check back regularly for updated road conditions before making plans to travel onto the Forest.”

Visit fs.usda.gov/custergallatin, contact the Bozeman Ranger District at (406) 522-2520 or visit us Facebook Custer Gallatin National Forest for additional information.