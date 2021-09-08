LPHS fall sports update

By Gabrielle Gasser EBS STAFF

Lone Peak High School fall sports are off to a whirlwind start with the Football, Volleyball and Soccer teams already playing multiple games with a packed schedule ahead. As construction at the school progresses, the plan is for the new field to be completed in time for the Soccer and Football teams to host three home games on Sept. 17. After that the Big Horns can look forward to their homecoming games scheduled for Oct. 8. Read on for a recap of all the action and a look at what lies ahead for these scrappy athletes.

Boys and Girls Soccer

The boys’ and girls’ Lone Peak High School soccer teams kicked off their seasons on Aug. 27 and 28 with games against nonconference opponents, Columbia Falls and Polson. The boys ended their game against runner up State Champion Columbia Falls Wildcats in a 1-1 tie with Beckett Johnson contributing the goal for the Bighorns. On the girl’s side, Carly Wilson and Campbell Johnson contributed goals against the Wildcats but the Big Horns weren’t able to snag the W. On Aug. 28 the ladies faced off against Polson and the boys received a forfeit victory after the Polson boys team was unable to field enough players. The ladies had a tough game against Polson and came up short.

On Sept. 4, both teams fell against Stevensville at the Kick-Off event in Hamilton.

The Big Horns also faced off against Laurel on Sept. 7 with the boys gaining a 2-1 victory. The first goal was scored by Cash Beattie assisted by Beckett Johnson and the second goal was scored by Trygve Wikan. The girls fell to the Lady Locomotives 5-0.

Both soccer teams are looking to improve their records and build off last year’s successes. They are in their second season playing Class A soccer as a class C school. The boys team this year is young with the majority of them being sophomores and freshmen. The team is led by senior Tony Brester and junior Max Romney.

“The second season has brought a noticeable improvement in team chemistry and we will continue to work towards a playoff berth again this season in the Eastern division,” wrote boys Head Coach Tony Coppola in an email to EBS. “We look forward to a great season that is injury free and challenges the team to be better players, students and human beings. Go Big Horns!”

The girls’ team has four senior captains leading the team, Carly Wilson, Sophia Cone, Campbell Johnson and Tristan Clack. The Lady Big Horns compete in the Eastern Montana division, the most competitive girls division in the state.

“In year two, the girls understand the opponent, and they understand what needs to go into the training to be competitive,” wrote Coppola of the girls’ team. “First touch, passing refinement and play creativity, finishing shots are the goals for this fall season. Beyond the training, team chemistry is extremely important to our success.”

Football

The Big Horns started their season on the road on Aug. 28 versus Simms. Pierce Farr and Juliusz Shipman put up a pair of touchdowns for the Big Horns but the boys ultimately came up short against Simms.

“The boys played a hard-fought game versus Simms,” wrote Head Coach James Miranda in an email to EBS. “Our starting quarterback left the game in the 3rd quarter with a lower leg injury and is out for the next few weeks. Outside of a couple of plays, we hung in there and continued to move the ball. It was a well-played game and Simms was happy to sneak in a win.”

The Big Horns also matched up against Joliet on Sept. 4 in a tough game.

“We played extremely well against one of the top three teams in Class C, 8-man football,” Miranda said.

“The 42-8 score is not indicative of play. Pierce Farr scored on a 33-yard pass from replacement QB, Sophomore Aidan Germain for our only touchdown of the game as time expired. Freshman, Bridger Flores had two interceptions versus Joliets’ All-State quarterback. The team continues to show guts and improvement each and every week, even as we battle through injuries. We are in the verge of getting our first W.”

Volleyball

Junior Maddie Cone spikes the ball in the Lady Big Horns’ second set against the Sheridan Lady Panthers in the Battle in Big Sky volleyball tournament on Aug. 28. PHOTO BY GABRIELLE GASSER

The Lady Big Horns competed in the Battle in Big Sky tournament on Aug. 28 ending the tournament with a third-place finish after falling to the White Sulphur Springs Hornets in the semifinals and going on to defeat the Absarokee Lady Huskies and the Lady Panthers again in the consolation bracket. On Sept. 3 the Lady Big Horns fell to the Manhattan Christian Eagles in three sets followed by a three-set win against the West Yellowstone Wolverines on Sept. 4. Now the Lady Big Horns are preparing to face off against the Ennis Lady Mustangs and the Three Forks Lady Wolves on Sept. 10 and 11.