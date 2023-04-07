LPHS National Honor Society holding fundraiser in honor of late student Skye Swenson

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY—The Lone Peak High School National Honor Society is holding the Socks for Skye fundraising event for Eagle Mount, a Bozeman-based organization that helps people with disabilities or cancer enjoy the outdoor activities Montana is known for. Students are selling socks with a custom design in honor of the fundraiser’s namesake, Skye Swenson, a student that utilized Eagle Mount’s services before her passing in February of 2020.

“Socks for Skye was started by Skye Swenson’s classmate Lilly McCarthy after [Skye] passed away as a way to remember Skye and to support Eagle Mount, which was an organization that Skye worked with and participated in their ski events,” explained NHS president Jessie Bough.

The socks, designed by Eve Vandreil, feature clouds and butterflies on a bright sky blue background with green accents in the spirit of Swenson’s memory.

“Eagle Mount promotes a variety of athletic activities for people with disabilities, physical and cognitive,” explained faculty supervisor Dr. Kate Eisele. “[Proceeds from] this fundraiser go directly to Eagle Mount to support those services so they can help as many people as possible.”

The socks are available for a $20 donation now through June 1 and can be picked up at the high school. Socks may be purchased here.

Gus Hammond contributed to reporting on this story.