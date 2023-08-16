Madison River fishing restrictions instated due to high water temps

EBS STAFF

A Hoot Owl restriction, which prohibits fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight daily, is in effect for the lower Madison River starting today, Aug.16. A press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated that the restriction will be in effect from the river’s junction with the Jefferson River to the Warm Springs Day Use Area.

Water temperatures on the river reached 73 degrees for several days in a row and the restrictions are in place to remove angling pressure from the stress factors fish experience in warm water. Those added stressors are susceptibility to disease and mortality, according to the release.

When catching and releasing fish, anglers can reduce stress on fish populations by fishing during the coolest times of day where permitted, keeping fish in water as much as possible and letting the fish recover while releasing it.

“During times of high temperatures, consider fishing in areas with lower temperatures, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies,” the release stated.

To learn more about waterbody restrictions and closures, click here.