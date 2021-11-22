Madrigal holiday dinner returns to Bucks T-4

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – One of Big Sky’s longest-running and favorite local events is back to kick off the holiday season. The 24th annual Madrigal Dinner, hosted by the Arts Council of Big Sky, will take place on the evening of Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. in the Montana Room at Bucks T-4 Lodge.

A joint production between the Arts Council and Montana State University School of Music, the evening will be filled with festive holiday songs, ample toasts, and Olde English traditions.

The evening commences with a cash bar at 5 p.m., followed by seating at 6 p.m. in preparation for the Ceremonial Procession of the Lord and Lady of the Manor.

Throughout the evening, guests will be serenaded by the MSU Chorale group as they dine on the delicious three-course prime rib dinner prepared by the chefs at Bucks T-4. Olde English traditions from the Boar’s Head Procession to the Wassail Bowl and Christmas Toast will keep guests entertained and engaged at the jovial, interactive event.

“I think each year, what makes it so special is the different music that the singers bring to Bucks” said Brian Hurlbut, executive director of the Arts Council. The group highlights traditional Christmas songs along with holiday songs from around the world.

In closing, the entire MSU Choral group and the MSU Brass Quintet will sing a variety of songs in unison and dinner guests are invited to sing along.

“We didn’t get to do the event last year, so we’re really happy to bring the event back to Bucks this year,” said Hurlbut.

The event is open to anyone in the community and tickets are being sold in advance for $65. The event usually sells out, so be sure to purchase your tickets at bigskyarts.org or call the Arts Council at (406) 995-2742.