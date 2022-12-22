Making it in Big Sky: Big Sky Vacation Rentals

By Mira Brody CONTENT PRODUCTION DIRECTOR

BIG SKY—Big Sky Vacation Rentals has been representing some of the best rental properties in the Big Sky area for a decade, making vacations to the area top-notch. Locally owned and operated, the staff of BSVR understands what people love most about Big Sky and strive to offer that experience to each of their guests.

Explore Big Sky talked to Meghan Maus, guest and owner services manager of BSVR about her skilled team and lineup of exceptional properties. Whether you’re looking for the best ski-in, ski-out cabin on the mountain this winter or a view-filled summer getaway for later this year, BSVR has everything in their arsenal to make your Big Sky vacation a memorable one.

This series is part of a paid partnership with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. The following answers have been edited for brevity.

Explore Big Sky: I’d like to start with a little background information on you, when did you come to Big Sky?

Meghan Maus: I have called Montana home my entire life and have been in Big Sky since 2007. I have enjoyed working in the guest service industry for over 22 years and love being able to have the attention to detail that assures each visitor a dream vacation to make lasting memories they will cherish for years. I value the family feel of our local team spirited company which gives me ample time to find a balance between family and work. As the mother of three busy boys, it doesn’t seem to affect my energy and desire to make each owner and guest feel important and pampered.

I enjoy spending time with my boys and husband, Patrick. Whether we are camping, bike riding, skiing down a slope or playing at the lake we love to take advantage of the scenic open spaces and recreational opportunities in the Big Sky country.

EBS: Tell me about the history of Big Sky Vacation Rentals, when did it first open? How/when did you become involved?

MM: Big Sky Vacation Rentals started 10 years ago as a small vacation rental company managing just a few properties. What started as a small operation to manage a few homes for acquaintances soon started to grow based on our reputation as a property manager that cared deeply, not just about the guest experience but maintaining the homes like they were our own. It’s the worst feeling ever as a property owner to show up at your home for your vacation and having the vacation turn into a work trip because you must spend the whole time getting your amazing Big Sky home back to a condition where you feel comfortable in it. Through this understanding of the guest and owner experience we have been able to grow to 125 properties and set the gold standard for vacation rentals in Big Sky.

EBS: What are all the services that BSVR offers clients?

MM: We offer property management to homeowners and vacation rentals to guests looking to come to Big Sky.

EBS: What changes has the rental market seen in the years that BSVR has been open? What has not changed?

MM: The number of people comfortable with renting vacation rental homes has exploded. What once was a niche industry now is a mainstream accommodation option rivaling hotels.

EBS: How big is your team?

MM: We have a team of about 30 full-time employees. Ranging from our sales team, our maintenance team, and our property managers.

EBS: What is the best part of working at BSVR?

MM: After nine years at Big Sky Vacation Rentals, it truly is a family. Not just with co-workers but with the owners of our properties that I have gotten to know so well.

EBS: What is the best business advice you have ever received?

MM: Remember that each vacation we host is a once in a lifetime trip and we need to do everything we can to make their stay perfect.

EBS: Is there anything else that you want to tell the Big Sky community?

MM: Big Sky is growing, and it is tough sometimes, but we can all get through it together!