Making it in Big Sky: BuzzBallz

In need of a portable, ergonomic and environmentally friendly cocktail on the go? How about poolside, at a concert or post-adventure? Since their founding, BuzzBalls has been reinventing happy hour by making it delicious and easier for everyone to enjoy. For this issue of Making it in Big Sky, we spoke with BuzzBallz founder, Marilee Kick about what brought her the inspiration for this nation-wide product, and how she enjoys her cocktails best.

Explore Big Sky: When did BuzzBallz launch? What was behind the inspiration?

Merrilee Kick: In 2009 I was a high school teacher, and BuzzBallz was a result of my master’s degree thesis project. The company officially launched after getting my MBA, but it took a couple years before it really took off. The inspiration was sparked from a Kosta Boda snowball candle that I bought while living in Sweden. After graduation, I took out a loan, enlisted my family to help and got to work!

EBS: What would you say the ethos of BuzzBallz is?

MK: Our mission and vision is to Reinvent Happy Hour with fun, innovative cocktails for the world. We also put a huge focus on being a family-owned business, and therefore do our best to cultivate a family-like atmosphere for all of our employees.

With so many to-go cocktail options taking shelves by storm these days, what sets you apart?

When you see BuzzBallz in the stores, there’s no avoiding them. We have an iconic container, with bright colors that represent the flavors in the ball. We have great flavor and a high ABV with all gluten-free and kosher-certified products. We have spirits-based, wine-based and malt-based lines of each of our products and are the only woman-owned distillery, winery and brewery in the U.S.

EBS: Tell me about TerraCycle and your commitment to sustainability:

MK: We are made with 15% Recycled Plastic as part of our sustainability program, and next year we will migrate to 25%. Most recycling facilities shred and separate the containers, and the aluminum goes to an aluminum foundry, and the plastic gets converted into flooring or building materials. However there are some states where recycling programs are not set up with the equipment needed to recycle. In that case, we are proud of our partnership with TerraCycle. TerraCycle programs are used if the local recycler has problems recycling for any reason. TerraCycle shreds and separates the material to be recycled into other products.

EBS: What is your connection to Big Sky? Why are we the perfect market for BuzzBallz?

MK: I grew up in Helena, went to college in Missoula (Go Griz!) and my parents founded the environmental science institute at Canyon Ferry near Helena now called the Montana Learning Center. In 2014 I was on a vacation back in Montana and fell in love all over again. I bought a home in Big Sky, and my family spends as much time there as we can. With things like the PBR rodeo circuit (of which we own four bulls) and other consumer-facing events, there are lots of opportunities for us to bring our brand to the people of Big Sky. In general, we are a fun brand with a portable alcoholic beverage product that fits any kind of experience or outdoor activity. We sell at liquor stores and most of the Big Sky grocery stores.

EBS: Any new flavors or products we should know about, or that are coming soon?

MK: We are always working on new flavors. We recently launched Pineapple Jalapeño, Cookie Nookie, Espresso Martini and Chili Mango flavors. We are doing a small limited run of Pumpkin BIGGIES for the Fall season. This year we are also bringing back our popular Eggnog flavor in spirits-based Cocktails and wine-based Chillers, which will be a huge hit again!

EBS: What’s your favorite BuzzBallz cocktail and when do you most enjoy it?

MK: On a hot day, my favorite is the Tequila Rita. I put some Tajin in it and rim the glass with Tajin and a lime. On a cold day, my favorite is the Espresso Martini! Just the right amount of alcohol and caffeine.

EBS: Is there a piece of business advice you’ve received that sticks with you through the years—what is it?

MK: My dad always said, don’t fish where there’s no fish. I use that in business. Sometimes it doesn’t matter how innovative your product is if the customer base isn’t the right fit. I see a lot of competitive brands trying to get into the RTD (ready-to-drink) space, but they go about it by copying everyone else. Innovation drives growth. Fishing in the same hole doesn’t mean you catch more fish. The fish will take the best worm.

EBS: Anything else our readers should know?

MK: Our growth has been staggering – and the fact that we are vertically integrated and we make our own packaging, and batch our own products, and help sell it means we have to grow our machinery, facilities and labor to stay in sync. It’s a wild ride, but we’re loving it. Have a Ball!