Making it in Big Sky: PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate

By Mira Brody CONTENT MARKETING STRATEGIST

BIG SKY—One of 18 locations in the U.S., PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate landed in Big Sky in 2009 with the goal of producing a boutique real estate brokerage that served both buyers and sellers with pride. Today, the PureWest team is the leading real estate agency in Montana. To celebrate their longevity of premium services in the area, Explore Big Sky sat down with the team and talked about staying nimble in a changing market, the decades of experience behind their team and the festive gingerbread houses they have on display in their office.

Answers were provided by Sandy Revisky and Lynn Milligan.

This series is part of a paid partnership with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. The following answers have been edited for brevity.

Explore Big Sky: Tell me a little bit about PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate and how it made its way to the Big Sky area.

PureWest Big Sky: PureWest Big Sky, Christie’s International Real Estate, was formed in 2009 by five of Big Sky’s top producing brokers. The goal was to create a boutique company of highly educated Big Sky experts that excelled in customer service and high-end, multi-media marketing. In the summer of 2015, PureWest was purchased as the result of an ambitious three-company merger. The goal of this merger was to create a statewide brokerage with connections to every corner of the state, which benefited both our buyers and sellers in Big Sky. PureWest is now the leading real estate agency in Montana.

EBS: How big is the Big Sky team?

PWBS: Our Big Sky office is one of 18 locations statewide. We have seven full-time Big Sky experts in our local office, and over 240 agents in Montana. Christie’s International Real Estate has over 32,000 agents around the world.

EBS: Tell me about the different services you offer.

PWBS: We specialize in sales and listings of residential and commercial real estate in Big Sky. Our agents are Big Sky specialists that live and breathe Big Sky real estate. Our extensive networking capabilities allow us to maximize marketing for our listing clients as well as having a broad outreach to and for potential purchasers.

EBS: With the real estate market witnessing some extremes over the last couple of years, how has PureWest stayed nimble in best serving its clients?

PWBS: Excellent communication is key to ensuring we stay nimble in this environment and any cycle the real estate market goes through. Timely communication and honest conversations ensure a client’s real estate transaction runs smoothly.

EBS: With so many choices in real estate, what sets your firm apart from others?

PWBS: Without exception, all our agents have been in Big Sky for decades. The majority of our Brokers have over 20 years of experience as Big Sky real estate agents. Several of our dedicated agents even grew up and went to school in the area. Our team has seen Big Sky move from its infancy to what it is today, and that level of knowledge and experience just can’t be taught.

EBS: What is your favorite thing about selling property in Big Sky?

PWBS: Without a doubt, the relationships with our clients that we have all gotten to know and seen grow over the years. Sharing our love of Big Sky with clients is something that we never want to stop doing. It is incredible to sell a home to a family and then see their children grow up, get married, and have children of their own. Many of our agents have been selling property in Big Sky long enough to attend the weddings of children that were just infants when their parents first purchased their first Big Sky home! Whatever someone’s life in Big Sky looks like, at the end of the day our community is all about families.

EBS: What is the best part of being a part of the PureWest team?

PWBS: The incredible feeling of knowing your coworkers are not only experts who will help each other however they can in business, but also support each other personally. We are lucky to have such a wonderful support system of ethical, supportive agents and brokers.

EBS: What is the best business advice you have ever received?

Do what you love and everything else will fall into line. Kindness and compassion have a place in everything you do in life.

EBS: Is there anything else that you’d like to tell the Big Sky Community?

PWBS: Our office is very excited to spread a bit of Holiday Cheer with our very special gingerbread house tour. From now until Jan. 6 our office will have a variety of gingerbread creations on display. Folks are invited to stop by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to enjoy the displays and sample some gingerbread. The community can also enjoy our display, plus letter writing to Santa, holiday crafts and some great nosh during the Big Sky Christmas Stroll.