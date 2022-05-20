Making it in Big Sky: Sandy Revisky at PureWest Properties

By Mira Brody

BIG SKY – When Sandy Revisky first visited Big Sky, she knew there was something special about it. Today, as a broker and one of the founding members of PureWest Properties, she revels in the fact that her job takes her all over the community—from her office, to snowshoeing through 20-acre parcels with her clients and showing them ski-in/ski-out properties.

As a selling and listing broker, Revisky prides herself on her honesty and refuses to call herself a “salesperson.” Instead she views herself as an advisor to all her clients, providing them with the best possible service while they sell their investment or search for their dream home in Big Sky.

This series is part of a paid partnership with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. The following answers have been edited for brevity.

Explore Big Sky: I’d like to start with a little background information on you. When did you first come to Big Sky and what brought you here?

Sandy Revisky: I moved to Big Sky in 1996. I had worked at a wilderness camp in Colorado in the summers when I was in college, so even though I went to college in Ohio, I knew I wanted to move out west after I graduated. I had heard good things about Big Sky from a friend of mine, so I drove out with another friend right after I graduated from Kenyon College. I immediately fell in love with the scenery, outdoor actives, weather and the people. I grew up in a small town in New Jersey, and went to a small high school and a small college, so I knew I did not want to live in a city or even a very large town. There is something so special about a small town, especially a small ski town in Montana!

EBS: When did you get started in real estate and what has been your favorite aspect of it?

S.R.: I started selling real estate in 1999. I was working as a graphic designer at the time for a local Big Sky paper. I was approached by an agent team that asked if I wanted to be their assistant. I was hesitant at first as I had never considered going into real estate, but I very quickly realized how much I enjoyed working with people. Within a year I moved on from being an assistant and was selling property as an agent.

One of the wonderful aspects of selling real estate is that every day is different and you never quite know what is going to happen. I can plan to work in the office all day just to find myself snowshoeing 20-acre parcels with a client instead, or touring gorgeous ski-in/ski-out homes. I’ve been doing this for 23 years and it is still such an exciting job that I find so fulfilling.

I truly love the relationships that I have formed with my clients throughout the years. Because of the close customer service that I offer, my clients become friends, and I so enjoy continuing the relationship with my clients for many years. That has to be my favorite part of my job—the long-lasting friendships and connection.

EBS: How/when did you become involved with Pure West Properties?

S.R.: I was one of the founding team members at PureWest Big Sky, back in 2009. I had previously worked at Big Sky Properties from 1999-2009. It was very exciting to be invited to a team with some fantastic agents and start up a whole new office/company in Big Sky!

EBS: How big is the team you work with in Big Sky and what is your favorite part about working with Pure West?

S.R.: We currently have six active, full-time agents at PureWest Big Sky. We all pride ourselves in being long-time agents in the Big Sky market that specialize in Big Sky. I very much enjoy working with a small team of agents that are so knowledgeable about Big Sky, and that work so closely together.

EBS: Tell me about the different services you offer as a broker in Big Sky?

S.R.: I work both as a listing broker and a selling broker. I pride myself on my customer service, my strong work ethic and my honesty. I am never trying to “sell” a client anything. My job is to advise. I want my clients to enjoy the process and not to feel any pressure to buy or sell. It is rare that someone needs to purchase property in Big Sky. Purchasing property in our beautiful town is almost always a luxury transaction and something that families have dreamed about doing for many years. I therefore want to make the experience one that is as relaxed and enjoyable as possible for my clients.

EBS: What is your favorite thing to do when you’re not at work?

S.R.: Anything outside! I enjoy hiking, backpacking, cycling, paddle boarding, dirt biking, floating our area rivers, skiing (downhill, backcountry and touring), snowshoeing, snowmobiling, etc. If it is outside enjoying the wonderful scenery in Montana, I love it. I also very much enjoy traveling with my family.

EBS: What is the best business advice you have ever received?

S.R.: I’m not sure if it’s the best advice that I received, but what I have learned through the years from my customer testimonials is that what I provide to my clients is fantastic customer service, quick responsiveness and honesty. I work very hard to make sure that my clients are informed, protected and get the answers that they need to feel great about their transaction.