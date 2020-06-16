Man accused of impersonating police in Helena protest charged with a felony

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 6/16/20

Daniel Edward Miller, 48, has been charged with a felony following his alleged impersonation of a police officer at the June 14 Black Lives Matter protest in Helena. Miller was one bad actor in an otherwise largely peaceful demonstration, reports the Helena Independent Record, when he approached protestors lying in the street, demanding they move in accordance with the law. “According to court documents, at some point during the argument Miller allegedly told protesters that he was a police officer and they had to move.” Helena Police Department Sgt. Adam Shanks, assigned to the planned protest that saw hundreds in attendance, arrested Miller—upon speaking to a witness, Shanks discovered Miller had allegedly identified himself verbally as a police officer, a narrative corroborated by a plains clothes police officer.