Mask Up Gallatin incentivizes community mask-wearers

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/24/20

While mask wearing has become the norm in many places, community members may now be eligible for prizes for doing so. “Mask Up Gallatin,” a program that rewards Gallatin County residents who wear masks in public places as well as employees who wear them on the job, launched this week. Bozeman marketing company Cottonwood Enterprises conceived of the idea and is now being funded by local partners including the State of Montana through a business innovation grant, Bozeman Health, Gallatin County, and the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce. Mask Up Gallatin ambassadors will distribute game cards to those who are seen wearing face coverings in public, which directs recipients to the maskupgallatin.com website where they can enter a code on their game piece for a chance to win Gallatin County-related prizes. Rewards include day passes to Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Resort, Spire Climbing & Fitness Center, Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center, Crosscut Mountain Center and The Ridge Athletic Club, as well as gift cards and merchandise to local businesses.

“The goal of Mask Up Gallatin is to say ‘thank you for caring for your neighbors by masking up in public places,’” said Cottonwood Enterprises President Terry Cunningham. “This positive reinforcement will be particularly helpful at potential friction points, including where store greeters and business employees interact with the public. It’s meant to put a smile on people’s faces—under the mask.”