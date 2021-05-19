May snowstorm to unload ‘feet’

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/19/21

Don’t put away those down jackets yet—southwest Montana is expecting “feet” of snow starting the evening of Wednesday, May 19, according to an AccuWeather report. Winter storm watches go into effect for the region starting at 9 p.m., and will take us through the weekend, bringing 1 to 3 inches in the valleys and 6 inches to a foot in the mountains and mountain passes. Roads will be slick and the snow is expected to be wet and heavy, possibly downing trees and power lines.