Men arrested after harassing bison

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/17/20

Upon entering Yellowstone National Park, visitors are told to stay 25 yards from bison and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Dallin McAllister of Utah and Tyler McAllister of Arizona were charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle in prohibited areas and feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentional disturbing wildlife after driving their motorcycles off road in the park and harassing a herd of bison near the Fountain Flats Drive. A Facebook video shows both men riding off park roads, through a herd of bison, then back toward the road as the animals chase them. They appeared in federal court where they pleaded not guilty.