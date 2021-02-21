“Metamorphosis” comes to WMPAC

WARREN MILLER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

BIG SKY – The upcoming performance at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is hard to categorize, but will certainly be unforgettable. The show is called “Metamorphosis,” and pairs Grammy-winning percussion group Third Coast Percussion with dance by Movement Art Is, a legendary street dance group founded by Jon Boogz and Lil Buck.

The two groups began collaborating on this project over a year ago, but the pandemic stalled their live performance efforts. Belief in the power and potential of the show, however, inspired the groups to continue developing it remotely, trading music and choreography back and forth virtually. The project “is going to combine U.S. street dancing styles and classical percussion ensemble music,” said David Skidmore, a Third Coast Percussion member. “This project is a time capsule—literally almost everyone on the planet is going through something. One of the things that’s going to come out of this moment is this project, and it will always be this thing that we created during a really difficult time.”

Third Coast Percussion will perform music by Jlin, Tyondai Braxton and Philip Glass, which Movement Art Is choreographed new movement to accompany. The classically trained Third Coast Percussion will travel to Big Sky and perform in person on the WMPAC stage, while cinematic dance films from Movement Art Is are screened behind them.

“‘Metamorphosis’ pairs two very different genres of art, and also blends virtual and live performance,” said John Zirkle, executive director of WMPAC. “That collaboration results in a performance that’s totally unexpected but feels very much of the moment, because we’ve all embraced radical creativity this past year.”

Third Coast Percussion won a Grammy in 2016 for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance.

“While this isn’t the first time Grammy winners have been on the WMPAC stage, it’s definitely going to be the most unique performance from that cohort,” said Zirkle. One wouldn’t expect to see classically trained musicians sharing the stage with jookin and popping street dance styles, but that’s exactly what “Metamorphosis” promises.

Movement Art Is’ mission is to use dance to inspire and change the world, and the group addresses issues like racial injustice and disparity through movement.

Up to 50 patrons are able to attend the live performances at WMPAC, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on both Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27. Audience members will wear masks for the duration of the show, and groups will be seated with social distancing measures in place. For those who feel more comfortable taking in the show from home, the 5:30 p.m. performance on Feb. 27 can be streamed live at wmpac.live, the center’s virtual streaming platform.

Tickets and more information are available at warrenmillerpac.org.