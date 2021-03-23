Micro or metro—what’s in it for Bozeman?

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/23/21

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget is considering changing the definition of metropolitan from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents, a change that would have direct impacts on the city of Bozeman, which hopes to become a designated metropolitan area following the 2020 census. It would impact regional traffic and water and sewer planning, which Sen. Jon Tester calls “a death knell for Montana” according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

“Bozeman is on the cusp of qualifying for the Metropolitan Service Area designation. Any attempt to make changes in the population designation to qualify for an MSA will jeopardize our opportunity for additional funding and muddy the waters around the funding sources that currently exist,” said Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus.