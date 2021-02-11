Missoula, Bozeman, Helena form green tariff

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/11/21

Missoula, Bozeman and Helena all share a similar goal—to reach 100 percent clean energy by 2030. In a step forward, the trifecta of cities, alongside NorthWestern Energy, have developed a green tariff that allows customers of NorthWestern to buy their power from renewable energy sources through a special rate. Although it allows a way to break out of the current utility monopoly in Montana, it stays in line with NorthWestern’s own goal of using 100 percent clean energy sources. Missoula just completed a baseline measurement of greenhouse emissions and Bozeman and Helena are expected to soon follow suit.