Missoula County imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/28/20

Missoula County, one of Montana’s counties hardest hit by the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases, is implementing further restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Missoula saw four deaths related to the virus yesterday bringing its total death count to 14, and alongside Cascade and Yellowstone has been one of the counties struggling with high case counts during the current surge. According to the Missoulian, restrictions include limiting businesses to 50 percent capacity, group gatherings to 25 people, and cutting off alcohol service at 10 p.m. Officials are also asking residents to stay at home voluntarily whenever necessary.

“The virus has gotten ahead of us,” said Ellen Leahy, Missoula City-County Health Department director and health officer, during a Tuesday press conference, the Missoulian reported. “While that is not surprising, it is definitely time to act and to push back down on it.”