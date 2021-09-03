Missoula students detained in attempted shooting

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/3/21

Three juveniles were detained the afternoon of Sept. 3 following an hour-long lockdown at Hellgate High School in Missoula. Principal Judson Miller wrote in an email to parents during the lockdown that three students had indicated they had a firearm and were planning to conduct a school shooting. A school resource officer along with officers from Missoula County, Montana Highway Patrol, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service arrived on scene, identified the juveniles and were able to safely remove them from the school.