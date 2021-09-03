Monforton implements remote learning following outbreak

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/3/21

Monforton School district in Four Corners sent a letter to parents on Sept. 1 explaining that seven positive COVID-19 cases had been discovered among students and teachers just a week into the start of school. This prompted district officials to move all sixth and seventh grade classrooms to remote learning with an estimated return to in-person on Sept. 12 or 13. A second grade class had also been quarantined earlier this week. Monforton opted to make masks optional in an Aug. 26 vote ahead of the school year. On top of the quarantine, the school district is experiencing a staffing shortage like many across the valley—they have dwindled from 25 staff to 12 this year, a letter from the district explained.