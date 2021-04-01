Montana advances anti-transgender bill

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/1/21

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would prevent federal funding to states that discriminate on the basis of gender identity. Montana is among a handful of states pushing anti-transgender bills through; On March 30, the Montana Senate advanced a bill that would ban grade school and college athletes from competing on teams according to the gender that they identify with. The Senate made an amendment that would then void the bill should it interfere with the state receiving federal funding. Gov. Greg Gianforte has not indicated whether or not he will sign the bill into law once it reaches his desk.