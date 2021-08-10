Montana blazes depicted in photographs

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/10/21

Much of the West is experiencing extreme fire conditions and Montana is no different. According to the state fire dashboard, there are currently 72 active fires, bringing this year’s total to 1,932. This photo gallery accumulated by NBC Montana depicts, in vivid and dramatic photography, what these fires look like up close and the firefighters that are working to keep affected residents and their properties safe.