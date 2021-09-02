Montana brothers battle Tahoe fire

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region (1) – 9/2/21

Montana firefighters James and JC Metcalf were battling a wildfire here in Montana alongside their team with the Canyon Ferry Fire Suppression District in Helena when they were called to one of California largest fires. The Caldor Fire has exploded to over 200,000 acres as of Sept. 1 prompting the evacuation of the entire community of South Lake Tahoe, some 22,000 residents. This past week, the Metcalf brothers, ages 32 and 34, respectively, were among 12 other firefighters assigned to save 55 cabins in the town of Strawberry south of Lake Tahoe, putting out hot spots in the wake of the blaze that had passed through days before. Despite the heat, wind and unpredictable inferno now moving toward Heavenly Village and the Nevada state line, all 55 cabins in Strawberry were saved thanks to the crew. “The flames went from at least 6 feet to 100 and 200 feet,” JC told the San Francisco Chronicle. “They overtook large trees from the base, climbing to the top of the canopies.”