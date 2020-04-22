Montana high school spring sports canceled

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 4/22/20

Sorry, sluggers: On the heels of Gov. Steve Bullock’s April 22 announcement the economy will begin to “reopen” beginning April 27 via a phased process, with in-person classes to resume on May 7 (should local school leaders choose to do so), the Montana High School Association canceled the 2020 high school spring sports season. MHSA executive director Mark Beckman said in the press release: “Because of the previous MHSA Board action, resumption of spring activities depended on our student’s ability to return to in-person instruction without restrictions by May 4 and if in-person instruction didn’t resume by that time without restrictions, spring activities would be canceled.” Beckman and the association empathize with young athletes, especially those who may never compete again following graduation this May, but recognize “starting meaningful activities at such a late date would be difficult at best,” reports the Great Falls Tribune. “We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-2021 school year with some level of normalcy. Our office will be entirely focused on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond, should they be needed,” Beckman added.