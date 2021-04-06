Montana in concerning drought

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/6/21

Montana had another dry year, and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee is concerned that if trends continue, we may be in for a rough summer. With most of the state under a drought warning of some kind—parts of eastern Montana are marked as “severe”—experts are worried not only about the state’s water supply, but also the fire season ahead. The DNRC’s Fire Protection Bureau Chief, Mike DeGrosky, spoke to Montana Public Radio about the most intense fire seasons in the past three decades, noting that they all shared one thing in common: they were all drought years.