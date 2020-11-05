Montana just legalized recreational marijuana. Now what?

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) 11/5/20

On Tuesday, Montana voters approved two marijuana initiatives that allow the state to regulate the sale of recreational marijuana. I-190, which passed by 56 percent, establishes a legal mode of selling the plant, while CI-118, which passed by 57 percent, amends the constitution to specify that it may only be purchased by those over the age of 21. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, adults can grow and possess marijuana, but retail stores still have a one-year memorandum on new licenses, so it may be a year or two before you can walk into a shop. Marijuana products will be taxed at 20 percent and those with non-violent cannabis records can begin applying for expungement through the Department of Revenue. “This is a great day for Montana,” Marijuana Policy Project Deputy Director Matthew Schweich said to Marijuana Moment. “This victory further proves how widespread the support for marijuana policy reform is across the United States.