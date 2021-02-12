Montana lifts mask mandate

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 2/12/21

On Feb. 10, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 65, which protects businesses from COVID-19 related lawsuits on their premises, the final step in lifting the statewide mask mandate put in place by former Gov. Steve Bullock on July 15. Today, Feb. 12, Gianforte allowed Montana’s statewide mask mandate to expire as vaccine distribution increases and COVID-19 case numbers flatten, however local health rules remain in effect. “When it comes down to it, I trust Montanans, and together we can combat this public health and economic pandemic with personal responsibility and by looking out for one another,” Gianforte said at the bill signing on Wednesday. Federal health officials have been vocal about their opposition toward state decisions to lift mandates as variants of the virus emerge.