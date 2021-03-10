Montana man arrested in connection to Capitol riot

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/10/21

A Dillon, Montana, man was arrested over the weekend for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, was charged with shoving a metal police barricade into police officers during the event. He was identified via photographs posted to social media and is one of 300 others who have so far been charged during the deadly attack. On Jan. 24, Sturgeon traveled to Kenya and was extradited back to New York where he was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport. In March of 2020, Sturgeon was one of 100 Americans stuck abroad during the pandemic. Sen. Steve Daines, who knows Sturgeon’s parents, according to a statement from Daines’ office, issued him a passport and helped return home at the time. The statement continued, saying that at the time they were unaware that Sturgeon would partake in the attack on the Capitol and that the two events were not connected.