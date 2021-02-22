Montana Medicaid is working

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/22/21

A recent study shows that Medicaid in Montana is not only working, but it’s producing net fiscal benefits to the state. In 2015, the Montana Legislature expanded Medicaid benefit to more adults in the low-income bracket and a study by ABMJ Consulting and Manatt Health reported that “each year, the program introduces $650 million into the economy, supporting 6,000 new jobs and $400 million in personal income.” Additionally, 75 percent of recipients are working adults, which saves employers, mostly small businesses, money. During the pandemic, Montana’s Medicaid system provided those 17 percent who applied for unemployment benefits with healthcare during a period of time where they may not have otherwise had coverage and health visits actually increased during that time.