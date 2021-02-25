Montana ‘most efficient’ in vaccine distribution

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 2/25/21

Federal data reveals that Montana is among the states most efficiently distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government. Of the doses received, more than 93 percent of them have been administered and the state is 16th in overall distribution in the U.S. According to a report by KTVH, as of last week, 5 percent of Montanans have received their second dose. Although there is still a shortage overall, Gallatin County and Bozeman Health reported in a health department update last week that they have not wasted a single dose of vaccine. “Thanks to the dedication and tireless work of our healthcare heroes, Montana now leads the nation in efficiently administering the doses we receive from the federal government,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte in a statement. “I encourage all Montanans to join me in recognizing our public health officials and healthcare workers for their fantastic work.”