Montana names hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 12/9/20

On Dec. 7, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that the first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine—9,750, to be exact—would arrived in Montana on Dec. 15. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services the very next day confirmed the three western Montana hospitals that will be the first to receive those doses, which include Community Medical Center and Providence Saint Patrick in Missoula, as well as Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Dr. Nicole Finke, CMC’s medical specialist for the state’s COVID-19 Task Force, says it’s a relief because now they can treat patients without such a high risk of exposure.

“It’s nice to finally be able to have light at the end of the tunnel,” Finke told KPAX. “We’ve been working very hard planning for the arrival of the vaccine so we can rapidly vaccinate our personnel once we receive it—as quickly as possible.”