Montana prepares for first Whole Foods

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/9/20

Bozeman is about to be home to Montana’s first Whole Foods Market. After Fuddruckers’s moved out of the building on the far side of the Gallatin Valley Mall’s parking lot, the upscale natural foods grocery store got approval to move in. In the meantime, Grossman Development Group are working with the mall owners to give the entire mall a facelift, or as they call it: “a Main Street retrial experience.” Redevelopment will start with Phase I, the Whole Foods building, and move toward the main building of the mall within the year.