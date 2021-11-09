Montana Science Center celebrates local professionals with a Women in STEM event

MONTANA SCIENCE CENTER

On Saturday, Nov. 13th, the Montana Science Center will host local professionals working in

science and technology careers at its Women in STEM event. The Montana Science Center

supports diversity and equity in STEM careers through hands-on experiences. Each of these celebrations features interactive activities for families with children of all ages.

This event’s group includes Montana PBS, a volcanologist, an ecology and conservation biologist and an environmental engineer.

“We look forward to partnering with women in STEM careers in our community because it encourages visitors of all ages to consider career paths that they might have not considered before,” said MSC Executive Director Abby Turner. “The Women in STEM Series invites visitors to learn something new about companies, industries and available careers in our community.”

The public is invited to this event, which will be held at the Montana Science Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free with admission and included with a family membership. All questions can be directed to Emma Papasian, program coordinator for the Montana Science Center.