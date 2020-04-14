Montana second most impacted tourism economy

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 4/14/20

WalletHub, a leading online financial data resource based in D.C., says Montana’s tourism industry will be the second most-impacted by COVID-19, with only Hawaii’s losses outpacing the Treasure State’s, according to KULR. To determine the findings, WalletHub weighed 10 key metrics, which include: Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries; Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries; Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP; Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita; Share of Consumer Expenditures on Travel; Travel Spending per Travel Employee; Default Probability on Loans of Businesses in Travel & Tourism Industry; Presence of Mandatory Quarantine for Travelers; Presence of Stay-at-Home Order; and Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus Ranking. Montana’s other key rankings included fourth in Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP, 10th in Share of Businesses in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries, third in Share of Employment in Travel & Tourism-Related Industries, sixth in Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita, and eighth in Travel Spending per Travel Employee. KULR reports declining travel threatens to terminate some 5.9 million jobs across the U.S. by the end of April.