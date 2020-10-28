Connect with us

News

Montana senators comment Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/20/20

Following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester offered their comments:

Sen. Steve Daines:

“Today, I proudly voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Justice Barrett’s qualifications and character are indisputable,” said Daines, one of the 52 Republican senators who voted for Barrett. “She is a brilliant jurist, and as a mother of seven children, she is an inspiration to professional women, working moms and school-aged girls across Montana who can feel certain there is no American Dream that women can’t achieve.” He added that Barrett will “ … safeguard our liberties, defend the Constitution, and protect our Montana way of life—including the Second Amendment and our Montana jobs—for decades to come.”

Sen. Jon Tester:

“Montanans are already voting in this election, and I believe it is deeply irresponsible to ram a partisan nomination through in the final days before the polls close—a precedent my Republican colleagues established four years ago and are breaking now,” Tester said. “… I cannot support Judge Barrett’s nomination because I do not believe we should be confirming a Supreme court Justice, no matter who that is, before the American people have a chance to make their voices heard.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2020

Filter Events

24oct(oct 24)12:00 pm31(oct 31)12:00 pm2020 Pumpkin King & Queen Carving Competition12:00 pm - 12:00 pm (31) Big Sky Town CenterEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

30oct(oct 30)3:00 pm31(oct 31)8:00 pmGeocache Mystery3:00 pm - 8:00 pm (31) Big Sky Town CenterEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

30oct(oct 30)3:00 pm31(oct 31)10:00 pm4th Annual Haunted Peaks Halloween Festival3:00 pm - 10:00 pm (31) Big Sky Town CenterEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

31oct5:00 pm6:00 pmYappy Hour5:00 pm - 6:00 pm The RocksEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

Weather

Advertisements

X
X