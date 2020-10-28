Montana senators comment Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/20/20

Following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester offered their comments:

Sen. Steve Daines:

“Today, I proudly voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Justice Barrett’s qualifications and character are indisputable,” said Daines, one of the 52 Republican senators who voted for Barrett. “She is a brilliant jurist, and as a mother of seven children, she is an inspiration to professional women, working moms and school-aged girls across Montana who can feel certain there is no American Dream that women can’t achieve.” He added that Barrett will “ … safeguard our liberties, defend the Constitution, and protect our Montana way of life—including the Second Amendment and our Montana jobs—for decades to come.”

Sen. Jon Tester:

“Montanans are already voting in this election, and I believe it is deeply irresponsible to ram a partisan nomination through in the final days before the polls close—a precedent my Republican colleagues established four years ago and are breaking now,” Tester said. “… I cannot support Judge Barrett’s nomination because I do not believe we should be confirming a Supreme court Justice, no matter who that is, before the American people have a chance to make their voices heard.”