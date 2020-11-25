Montana State Parks see record 3 million summer visitors

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 11/25/20

Montana State Parks, particularly Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2—or the Missoula area—saw 421,000 visitors this summer, compared to 288,000 the same time last year—a 46.2 percent increase. It’s a pattern observed statewide: the Montana State Parks system as a whole saw 3 million visitors this summer, a 24.4 percent increase form last year and an all-time record. FWP regional park manager Loren Flynn said once the parks opened for camping season May 1, visitation never let up, and staff, already stressed by new COVID-19 protocols, had their hands full.

“Those are just insane numbers,” Flynn told the Missoulian. “We’ve never seen anything like that. We have 10 parks in our region, and every park saw an increase. I was really proud of our staff that did their best to provide service given the crazy circumstances.”