Montana State University pivots on masks

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/27/21

Montana State University moved to require masks in some indoor spaces two days after the start of the fall semester due to “widespread disregard” for masks on campus, according to a letter from MSU President Waded Cruzado. The rule applies to all students, faculty and staff on campus in instructional spaces, excluding hallways, lounges, the library, dining halls or dorms. This reverses Cruzado’s previous mask-optional policy. “This is not the message any of us wanted to write or to receive as we start the semester and a new academic year,” said Cruzado’s letter. “However, the coronavirus and the highly infectious delta variant constitute a verifiable threat to health and life. As members of one and the same community, we will strive to protect the most vulnerable among us, and we will do our best to keep classes and events on campus.”