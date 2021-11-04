‘Montana Story’ movie premiere fundraiser at The Ellen Theatre

THE ELLEN THEATRE

BOZEMAN – The Ellen Theatre proudly hosts Bozeman’s first screening of “Montana Story” Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the creators. The film originally debuted at the Toronto Film Festival to excellent reviews and will be released nationwide in 2022. Shot entirely in Montana, critics have praised the film’s sprawling Western landscapes captured on widescreen 35 mm film.

“Montana Story” follows two estranged siblings who return to their family ranch to reconnect and confront a bitter past. An intimate and heartfelt drama, Robert Daniels of “IndieWire” hails the film: “[it] offers tender mercies as a sentimental work that explodes in well-earned fury.” The film stars Haley Lu Richardson from “Five Feet Apart” and Owen Teague from “The Stand.” The film is written and directed by David Sigel and Scott McGhee.

This event is a fundraiser and all proceeds directly benefit The Ellen Theatre.

Tickets for “Montana Story” are $11.25 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are encouraged. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.