Montanan to lead Biden’s Interior Department

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 1/25/21

Martha Williams has a lot of experience under her belt—from grizzly management to aquatic invasive species, chronic wasting disease to bison management, Montana’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks director is taking her experience and heading to the White House. Williams was selected on Wednesday, Jan. 20 by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Interior Department. “President Joseph R. Biden has made an excellent choice in appointing Martha Williams as Principal Deputy Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” Tom Puchlerz, Montana Wildlife Federation board president, told Montana Free Press. “Martha has a wealth of knowledge and experience in managing public wildlife, public lands and waters, and striking that balance between people and wildlife in the many complex issues around these incredible resources.”