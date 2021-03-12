Montanans benefit from COVID-19 relief bill

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/12/21

On March 11, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan” that will afford millions of Americans stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits. From that bill, Montana could receive up to $1.25 billion in relief to help schools, businesses, rural hospitals, the hospitality industry as well as the availability of vaccines. Sen. Steve Daines voted against the bill, stating that it was a “waste of taxpayer money,” and a “liberal wish-list,” according to KTVH. “This targeted package will make sure every Montanan who wants a vaccine can get one—getting folks back to work faster, fully reopening schools sooner, and reviving Montana’s economy as quickly as possible,” said Sen. Jon Tester, who voted in favor, in a statement on March 11.